Apply for Scholarships for future educators from Alpha Delta Kappa
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
|Photo by Joyful on Unsplash
ADK is an international fraternity of women educators who support education, families, and world understanding.
Alpha Delta Chapter, established in Shoreline in 1963, contributes to international and national projects as well as local schools, charities, and programs that facilitate education.
We have given to school supply drives, The Works clothing room, Hopelink Food Bank, PTA and YMCA programs, and much more. Our local focus is on the Shoreline School District and schools where we have, or have had, members.
The Alpha Delta Scholarship, open to graduating seniors, may be accessed through each school’s Scholarship Listing.
The application is due March 11, 2021.
Selection will be based on scholarship, service, and intent to become an educator. Questions may be sent to the Scholarship Committee at alphadeltaadk@gmail.com
