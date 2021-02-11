A reminder from PSE: Preparing for winter weather, possible outages

Snow falls on branches; branches fall on power lines; power goes out

December 2020 Photo by Allen LaValle

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning and a wind advisory for portions of our service area from today through the afternoon of Saturday, February 13, 2021.



PSE is closely watching the forecast, including receiving briefings from the National Weather Service, as wind and heavy snow can cause tree branches to fall onto power lines.





PSE crews are prepared and ready to deploy with assignments when outages occur and as soon as it is safe to do so.



As we prepare for storm conditions, PSE encourages its customers to do the same:

Make sure to have emergency supplies on hand at home and in your vehicle, such as extra batteries, flashlights, food and blankets

https://www.pse.com/outage/storm-resources



https://www.pse.com/pages/storm

Have a battery-powered radio ready to go

Charge cell phones and mobile devices in case the power goes out

Download the PSE mobile outage app to track and report outages, check status and get estimated restoration times, or visit https://www.pse.com/outage/outage-map

Safety first:

Never touch or go within 35 feet of downed power lines because they might be energized. Call PSE at 1-888-225-5773 or 911 to report problems.

Do not use a charcoal or gas grill to cook indoors. Never use a natural gas range for heating, or charcoal as an indoor heating source. This can cause a buildup of poisonous carbon monoxide gas.

If you choose to use a portable home generator, read the manufacturer’s instructions for the safe operation of the generator. Do not operate generators indoors or in enclosed spaces to avoid the buildup of carbon monoxide.

If you are using portable heaters, keep them away from furniture, draperies, and other flammable materials.

Always use flashlights instead of candles.

