WSP detectives seeking witnesses to I-5 hit and run which killed a Seattle resident

WSP has identified this as the vehicle

which was involved in the hit and run on I-5





At approximately 1:36am on July 4, 2020, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a serious injury hit and run collision on SB I-5 and Olive Way.



The WSP closed both directions of I-5 for protest activity at 11:56pm on July 3rd.





This was the 19th consecutive night protesters had entered the freeway.





As protesters were gathered along the SB lanes of I-5, a passenger car, that appears to have entered I-5 from an exit ramp, drove through the group at a high rate of speed, striking two protestors.





The passenger car continued driving SB on I-5 until it stopped near Edgar Martinez Way. WSP Troopers contacted and arrested the driver.





The suspect is a 27 year old male from Seattle. Impairment does not appear to be a factor and the cause remains under investigation. The two females that were hit were both transported to Harborview Medical Center.





They include a 32 year old woman from Bellingham, Diaz Love, who suffered serious injuries and is currently in serious condition at Harborview.





The other is a 24 year old Seattle resident, Summer Taylor, who died of her injuries.



WSP detectives are seeking any information, pictures, or videos from witnesses to the collision. Contact Detective Todd Early at 253-348-1891 or by email at Todd.Early@wsp.wa.gov.











