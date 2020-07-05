Book review by Aarene Storms: They called us enemy

Sunday, July 5, 2020

They Called Us Enemy  by George Takei  (graphic novel)

One day on the drive to work, I heard a segment on the news about the state of California finally apologizing for its role in the incarceration of Japanese and Japanese-American citizens during WWII.

When I got to work, this book was on my desk.

Actor/author/activist George Takei tells his own story of freedom and incarceration in this beautifully-executed graphic novel.

From their home in Los Angeles, the Takeis were transported first to Arkansas, then to the Tule Lake internment center.

Experiences during and after the war are shown in sparse text and evocative drawings.

Recommended reading for all Americans.



