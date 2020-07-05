



The Postmark is a very big baby with a lot of amenities, including a lounge with fireplace and big screens, 24-hour fitness studio, espresso bar, courtyard clubhouse, media lounge, community kitchen, billiards, outdoor terrace, bike storage and parking garage.













Living spaces range in size from a one-bedroom at 455 sq ft to a three bedroom at 1203 sq ft with monthly rates from $1268 to $3011.









Twenty percent of the property includes MFTE affordable income homes that are priced as follows: Studios=$1,268,1 bedroom=$1,466, 2 bedroom= $1,893, 3 bedroom =$2,084.













You must income qualify to use the Multi Family Tax Exemption program. More details on the income qualifications HERE









The Postmark is located at The Postmark is located at 15th NE and NE 175th St. and will include 243 apartment units with a two-level below-grade parking structure.









Designed by Katerra, the apartments consist of two opposing L-shaped buildings enclosing a single-story clubhouse amenity/outdoor terrace. The streetscape provides lobby entrances and leasing offices at the corner of the site.













The design team included some ground level walk-up entries and private patios to create a pedestrian-friendly environment. Viewing of units will be available (by appointment on website ) in July, with move-in dates as early as August 1.











