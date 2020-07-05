Case updates; Metro driver from Shoreline base dies of COVID-19

Sunday, July 5, 2020

Mike Winkler
Metro driver

"Mike Winkler, an early riser who drove buses for 32 years, has become the second known King County Metro Transit worker to lose his life to COVID-19.

"Mr. Winkler, 71, who worked most of his career out of the North Base in Shoreline, died June 17 after several weeks fighting the virus, said Karla Mestl, his domestic partner.

"He served as a “report” operator, responsible for knowing and driving north-end routes whenever other employees couldn’t make their shifts. He showed up at 3:45 a.m. to provide coffee and snacks for co-workers, and took the coffee grounds home for gardening."

Read the rest of the story in The Seattle Times HERE

Case updates July 4, 2020

United States
  • cases 2,789,678 including 57,718 new cases in 24 hours
  • deaths 129,305 including 661 new deaths in 24 hours
Washington state
  • cases 35,247 including 469 new in 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 4,473 - 10 new in 24 hours
  • deaths 1,354 - 2 new in 24 hours
King county
  • cases 10,784 - 65 new in 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 1,610 - 0 new
  • deaths 590 - 0 new in 24 hours
Shoreline
  • cases 402 - 2 new cases
  • hospitalizations 88
  • deaths 55
Lake Forest Park - no change in previous 24 hours
  • cases 42
  • hospitalizations 2
  • deaths 0


