Case updates; Metro driver from Shoreline base dies of COVID-19

Mike Winkler

Metro driver





cases 2,789,678 including 57,718 new cases in 24 hours

deaths 129,305 including 661 new deaths in 24 hours

cases 35,247 including 469 new in 24 hours

hospitalizations 4,473 - 10 new in 24 hours

deaths 1,354 - 2 new in 24 hours

cases 10,784 - 65 new in 24 hours

hospitalizations 1,610 - 0 new

deaths 590 - 0 new in 24 hours

cases 402 - 2 new cases

hospitalizations 88

deaths 55

cases 42

hospitalizations 2

deaths 0









"Mike Winkler, an early riser who drove buses for 32 years, has become the second known King County Metro Transit worker to lose his life to COVID-19."Mr. Winkler, 71, who worked most of his career out of the North Base in Shoreline, died June 17 after several weeks fighting the virus, said Karla Mestl, his domestic partner."He served as a “report” operator, responsible for knowing and driving north-end routes whenever other employees couldn’t make their shifts. He showed up at 3:45 a.m. to provide coffee and snacks for co-workers, and took the coffee grounds home for gardening."Read the rest of the story in The Seattle Times HERE United StatesWashington stateKing countyShorelineLake Forest Park - no change in previous 24 hours