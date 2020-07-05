Case updates; Metro driver from Shoreline base dies of COVID-19
Sunday, July 5, 2020
|Mike Winkler
Metro driver
"Mr. Winkler, 71, who worked most of his career out of the North Base in Shoreline, died June 17 after several weeks fighting the virus, said Karla Mestl, his domestic partner.
"He served as a “report” operator, responsible for knowing and driving north-end routes whenever other employees couldn’t make their shifts. He showed up at 3:45 a.m. to provide coffee and snacks for co-workers, and took the coffee grounds home for gardening."
Read the rest of the story in The Seattle Times HERE
Case updates July 4, 2020
United States
- cases 2,789,678 including 57,718 new cases in 24 hours
- deaths 129,305 including 661 new deaths in 24 hours
- cases 35,247 including 469 new in 24 hours
- hospitalizations 4,473 - 10 new in 24 hours
- deaths 1,354 - 2 new in 24 hours
- cases 10,784 - 65 new in 24 hours
- hospitalizations 1,610 - 0 new
- deaths 590 - 0 new in 24 hours
- cases 402 - 2 new cases
- hospitalizations 88
- deaths 55
- cases 42
- hospitalizations 2
- deaths 0
