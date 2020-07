A pop-up drive in movie hosted by Windermere Real Estate and Windermere Northlake last Saturday in Lake Forest Park sold out.





The movie was a family favorite, The Goonies.



The price was $20 per car, with proceeds to benefit the Windermere Foundation.





No word if they plan another movie event.













It was held in the North Lot at the Lake Forest Park Town Center with refreshments and snacks available from Lake Forest Bar and Grill.