The comet Neowise is visible in the northwest

Sunday, July 19, 2020

The comet Neowise
Photo by Carl Dinse
Everett July 18, 2020

 According to SpaceWeather.com

Comet NEOWISE is beginning to dim. Since it flew by the sun in early July, the comet's brightness has dropped by about 2 magnitudes. Good news: The comet's tail is still visible to the naked eye, and a short exposure with an off-the-shelf camera is sufficient
The comet is now moving toward Ursa Major, the constellation of the Bear. This means observers can use the stars of the Big Dipper to find the comet. The week ahead should be a good one for even casual photographers of the night sky. Sky maps: July 19, 20.




Posted by DKH at 4:24 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  