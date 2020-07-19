The comet Neowise is visible in the northwest
Sunday, July 19, 2020
|The comet Neowise
Photo by Carl Dinse
Everett July 18, 2020
According to SpaceWeather.com
Comet NEOWISE is beginning to dim. Since it flew by the sun in early July, the comet's brightness has dropped by about 2 magnitudes. Good news: The comet's tail is still visible to the naked eye, and a short exposure with an off-the-shelf camera is sufficient
The comet is now moving toward Ursa Major, the constellation of the Bear. This means observers can use the stars of the Big Dipper to find the comet. The week ahead should be a good one for even casual photographers of the night sky. Sky maps: July 19, 20.
