LFP Committee of the Whole will continue review of parking garage code on Monday

Sunday, July 19, 2020

LFP City Hall
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
City of Lake Forest Park Council
Committee of the Whole
MONDAY, July 20, 2020, 6 - 8pm
Virtual meeting*

Continued review of proposed Parking Garage Code from page 13, to include:

  • Section 18.42.090
    • J. Lighting
    • K. Signage and Wayfinding
    •  L. Mixed use
    • M. Public Benefits
  • Section 18.42.110 Administration


*Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually:

Meeting Link: https://zoom.us/j/91330545757

Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +12532158782,,91330545757# or +16699006833,,91330545757#

Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US:+12532158782 or+16699006833 or+13462487799 or+14086380968 or+16468769923 or+13017158592 or+13126266799

Webinar ID: 913 3054 5757
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/aepqgJujqg



