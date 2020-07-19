LFP Committee of the Whole will continue review of parking garage code on Monday
Sunday, July 19, 2020
|LFP City Hall
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Committee of the Whole
MONDAY, July 20, 2020, 6 - 8pm
Virtual meeting*
Continued review of proposed Parking Garage Code from page 13, to include:
- Section 18.42.090
- J. Lighting
- K. Signage and Wayfinding
- L. Mixed use
- M. Public Benefits
- Section 18.42.110 Administration
*Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually:
Meeting Link: https://zoom.us/j/91330545757
Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +12532158782,,91330545757# or +16699006833,,91330545757#
Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US:+12532158782 or+16699006833 or+13462487799 or+14086380968 or+16468769923 or+13017158592 or+13126266799
Webinar ID: 913 3054 5757
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/aepqgJujqg
