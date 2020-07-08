Stressed by COVID-19? Call Washington Listens

Photo by S anjeev Saroy on unsplash





The COVID-19 pandemic has created new levels of stress and anxiety for many Washingtonians.





State disaster psychologists say this is normal and increasing numbers of people will need some kind of mental or behavioral support as we head into the fall and the holidays.





It is available from 9am to 9pm Monday through Friday, and 9am to 6pm Saturdays and Sundays. TTY and language access services are available by using 7-1-1 or their preferred method.



People who call Washington Listens will speak to a support specialist and receive information and connection to community resources in their area. The program is anonymous and no identifying information is maintained.









The support line is funded by a $2.2 million Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program grant funded by Federal Emergency Management Agency and supported by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.





People who staff Washington Listens will receive basic training needed to provide support to individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic. To reach Washington Listens, call 1-833-681-0211. Resources and self-help tips are available on walistens.org