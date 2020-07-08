Jobs: Human Resources Manager
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
WSDOTHuman Resources Manager
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an experienced leader and passionate Human Resources professional to fill the HR Manager role for the Northwest Region.
This position reports directly to the agency Director of HR and Safety, and is responsible for a full range of HR services, both tactical and strategic, for both its designated Region and the WSDOT Mega Projects. Responsibilities include providing leadership and oversight to four (4) senior-level consultants and their direct reports who deliver a myriad of HR services to more than 1,300 employees.
Description and application: HERE
