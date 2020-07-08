Jobs: Human Resources Manager

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

WSDOT
Human Resources Manager
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an experienced leader and passionate Human Resources professional to fill the HR Manager role for the Northwest Region. 

This position reports directly to the agency Director of HR and Safety, and is responsible for a full range of HR services, both tactical and strategic, for both its designated Region and the WSDOT Mega Projects. Responsibilities include providing leadership and oversight to four (4) senior-level consultants and their direct reports who deliver a myriad of HR services to more than 1,300 employees.

Description and application: HERE



Posted by DKH at 3:11 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  