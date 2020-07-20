Shoreline Sugar + Spoon Cookie Dough Truck Pop Up at Ridgecrest Pub Jul 22

Sugar + Spoon is the only food truck owned by Shoreline residents. Uniquely, it serves safe to eat cookie dough treats. It has been in operation for two years in locations all over Puget Sound.





Per guidelines of Washington State Department of Health and the CDC, we ask that our guests maintain 6 feet distance from each other. We will be taking all necessary precautions to keep this event a fun and safe experience!





Since the middle of June they have held the Wednesday spot on the Ridgecrest Pub's rotation and they are scheduled there through the end of August.