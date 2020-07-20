Shoreline Sugar + Spoon Cookie Dough Truck Pop Up at Ridgecrest Pub Jul 22

Monday, July 20, 2020

Ivana Orlovic and William Hubbell own
Sugar + Spoon

Sugar + Spoon pop up dessert truck will be at the curb in front of the Ridgecrest Public House on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 4 – 8pm

Ridgecrest Public House 520 NE 165th St, Shoreline 98155

Sugar + Spoon is the only food truck owned by Shoreline residents. Uniquely, it serves safe to eat cookie dough treats. It has been in operation for two years in locations all over Puget Sound.


Per guidelines of Washington State Department of Health and the CDC, we ask that our guests maintain 6 feet distance from each other. We will be taking all necessary precautions to keep this event a fun and safe experience!

Since the middle of June they have held the Wednesday spot on the Ridgecrest Pub's rotation and they are scheduled there through the end of August. 


Posted by DKH at 4:20 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  