Shoreline Sugar + Spoon Cookie Dough Truck Pop Up at Ridgecrest Pub Jul 22
Monday, July 20, 2020
|Ivana Orlovic and William Hubbell own
Sugar + Spoon
Sugar + Spoon pop up dessert truck will be at the curb in front of the Ridgecrest Public House on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 4 – 8pm
Ridgecrest Public House 520 NE 165th St, Shoreline 98155
Sugar + Spoon is the only food truck owned by Shoreline residents. Uniquely, it serves safe to eat cookie dough treats. It has been in operation for two years in locations all over Puget Sound.
Per guidelines of Washington State Department of Health and the CDC, we ask that our guests maintain 6 feet distance from each other. We will be taking all necessary precautions to keep this event a fun and safe experience!
Since the middle of June they have held the Wednesday spot on the Ridgecrest Pub's rotation and they are scheduled there through the end of August.
