Drive-Thru Donation Day for 2020 Back to School Event Supplies - Saturday, July 25th
Monday, July 20, 2020
The Back to School event is a community effort that provides school supplies and clothing assistance for families in the Shoreline School District who are living with a low income and/or experiencing circumstances in their life that make it challenging to prepare their children for going back to school in the fall.
Donations of new school supplies can be dropped off on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 9am - 2pm at The WORKS (18560 1st Avenue N. Shoreline) for the Back to School event. Most needed items are school supplies, hygiene items and new underwear. View the flyer image to see needed items and event information.
The WORKS is located on the north side of the Shoreline Center at 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155! Enter the north parking lot off of 1st Avenue NE (just south of the tennis courts). Once in the parking lot, drive straight until you have to turn right. Then as you continue straight ahead, you'll see our blue door and the sign for The WORKS.
Can’t make it in person July 25th? View their website here for more ways to donate!
Click here to view the Back to School Flyer! and the list of items needed.
