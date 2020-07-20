All ballots should arrive in homes by Monday

Monday, July 20, 2020

Ballot drop box in Lake Forest Park
Photo by Sarah Phillips

King County Elections mailed ballots and voters’ pamphlets Wednesday, July 15, to over 1.34 million registered voters for the August 4 Primary Election.

Any voter who has not received their ballot by Monday, July 20 should call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683).

Collectively, voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on 52 offices and three ballot measures. 

Offices on the ballot include Governor, Attorney General, Superintendent of Public Instruction as well as Congressional and state legislative positions. King County Elections is forecasting a 43% turnout for this election.

The deadline to register to vote online and by mail is July 27

Mailed registration forms must be received – not postmarked – by July 27.

Voters can register and vote up through 8pm on Election Day at one of our two Vote Center locations here in King County. The Vote Center at Elections Headquarters in Renton is open now for in-person assistance. An additional location will be opened at CenturyLink Field Event Center for service on August 1, 3, and 4. Both locations will focus heavily on curbside service from August 1-4. 

Walk-ups will be serviced as well and both locations will have assistive devices for those with disabilities to cast a private ballot. King County Elections is asking all those seeking service to wear a face covering during their visit to help slow the spread of CoVID-19 in our community.

Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, August 4, or returned to one of the 70 ballot drop box locations across the county. Ballots can be returned at any time before the deadline – but the earlier, the better. Drop boxes are open 24 hours, 7 days a week.

Locally there are drop boxes at Lake Forest Park City Hall, Shoreline Library, and the 192nd Park n Ride in the garden.

Voters who do not receive a ballot by Monday, July 20 or who have questions should call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683).



Posted by DKH at 3:27 AM
