Shoreline Parks/Tree board meets Thursday
Monday, July 20, 2020
Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, July 23, 2020 7:00pm. The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom - https://zoom.us/j/95682480195
You may join the meeting via Zoom Webinar or listen to the Meeting over the telephone.
Public comment will be accepted by submitting written comment or calling into the meeting to provide oral testimony. To provide oral testimony you must sign-up by 6:30pm the night of the meeting.
Options:
- Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/95682480195
- Call into the Live Meeting: (888) 475-4499 (Toll Free) Webinar ID: 956 8248 0195
- Email Martha Karl @ mkarl@shorelinewa.gov by 6:30 p.m. to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Testimony
- Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment
- BMX/Trail Bike Presentation
- Director's Report
- Donor Bench Program
- Strategic Priorities
