Shoreline Parks/Tree board meets Thursday

Monday, July 20, 2020


Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, July 23, 2020 7:00pm. The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom - https://zoom.us/j/95682480195

You may join the meeting via Zoom Webinar or listen to the Meeting over the telephone.

Public comment will be accepted by submitting written comment or calling into the meeting to provide oral testimony. To provide oral testimony you must sign-up by 6:30pm the night of the meeting.

Options:
Agenda Highlights
  • BMX/Trail Bike Presentation
  • Director's Report
  • Donor Bench Program
  • Strategic Priorities
Link to Full Meeting Packet [PDF 17 pages]



