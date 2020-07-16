Shoreline Farmers Market Saturday

The market is open from 10am to 3pm.

Food insecurity is a reality for many Washington families and it's amplified in the current era. The Shoreline Farmers Market is committed to continuing our food access programs this season including: WIC, FMNP, and SNAP/EBT.





All SNAP transactions will be DOUBLED through the new statewide SNAP Market Match program. Take out $20 and receive an additional $20 for fresh fruits and veggies. Stop by the Information Booth to learn more.