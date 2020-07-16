Shoreline Farmers Market Saturday

Thursday, July 16, 2020

Hey Sweet Pea!
Pick up a bouquet at the Farmers Market Saturday
Photo courtesy SFM


Every week at the Shoreline Farmers Market you'll find an assortment of beautiful, fresh, local flowers from flower vendors Boar Lor and Teng Garden. Most flowers travel thousands of miles and most are from other countries. These flowers will stay fresh longer, smell sweeter, and support local farmers!

Here's the updated list of vendors for this week: apricots, cherries, cherry tomatoes, garlic braids, dried beans, strawberries, eggs, leafy greens, herbs, bee pollen, hummus, fresh mozzarella, and beautiful sweet pea flowers.

The market is in a newish location near the old location on the upper level of Shoreline Place at 155th and Westminster Way. They are set up next to the Bank of America building.

The market is open from 10am to 3pm. 


Food insecurity is a reality for many Washington families and it's amplified in the current era. The Shoreline Farmers Market is committed to continuing our food access programs this season including: WIC, FMNP, and SNAP/EBT.

All SNAP transactions will be DOUBLED through the new statewide SNAP Market Match program. Take out $20 and receive an additional $20 for fresh fruits and veggies. Stop by the Information Booth to learn more.



