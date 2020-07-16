Last call for Girl Scout cookies at Bartells





LAST CALL FOR GIRL SCOUT COOKIES!

Get them before they're gone!

Only in stores until July 31st. Remaining availability of each flavor varies between our stores. Thank you to everyone who has purchased already to support the Girl Scouts of Western Washington.

When the COVID-19 shutdown happened in the middle of Girl Scout cookies sales, Bartells came to the rescue and has been selling the cookies out of their stores.Now the sale is ending on July 31st, so get your cookies now!Bartells is a local, family owned business. George H. Bartell, Sr. started the business in 1890 in Seattle. He had come to Seattle, lured by the Klondike gold rush. Assessing the situation with thousands of gold hunters going through Seattle, he decided there was more gold to be made by selling supplies to miners. Bartells now has 64 stores throughout central Puget Sound.