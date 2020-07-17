Shoreline 175th Street Corridor Improvements Project survey
Friday, July 17, 2020
A roundabout would require removing new sidewalks
N 175th St is one of Shoreline's busiest roads and connects Aurora, I-5, and 15th Ave NE. Traffic on the corridor will continue to increase as the city grows and regional transit expands.
The goal of the City of Shoreline is to make N 175th St easier, safer, and more predictable for people walking, using a wheelchair, pushing a stroller, biking, driving, and taking transit. As such, traffic planners have been working to identify transportation needs to meet the demands of a growing community.
Since engaging the community in spring 2019, they have developed two design concepts for the corridor as well as two design concepts for improvements to the intersection at N 175th St and Meridian Ave N:a roundabout intersection option and an improved signalized intersection option.
The concepts are based on the feedback received from people who live along the corridor, local businesses, Meridian Park Elementary School, community organizations, and people who travel on N 175th St.
Share your feedback on the design concepts and how you think the designs rank against the key evaluation criteria.
This is the most critical stage of the process for you to let us know your thoughts on the concepts and what you think is missing.
The survey is HERE and closes on August 9.
