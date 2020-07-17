Shoreline and Northshore Fire among departments responding to Everett fire
Friday, July 17, 2020
|Apartment building under construction in Everett
burns to the ground
Photo courtesy Everett Fire
The apartments consisted of two four-story buildings. One was fully engulfed in flames.
|Everett fire Thursday
Photo courtesy Bothell Fire
This was a 4-alarm fire, eventually involving units from Marysville, Northshore, Shoreline, Bothell, Woodinville, and Seattle who assembled a Task Force and staffed Everett Fire Stations, responding to 911 calls while Everett Fire continued to battle the multi-alarm conflagration.
Of the two buildings under construction for the Waterfront Place Apartments, the south building burned completely to the ground. The north building has damage, at minimum from the intense heat, which caused the windows to break out.
Fire and embers were blown in an easterly direction across W Marine View Drive, which started trees and brush on fire along the bluff above W Marine View Drive. Embers started a roof and attic fire to a home in the 1600 block of Rucker Ave. Flying embers also caused smaller spot fires around 16th and Grand Avenue and 16th and Rucker Avenue. Firefighters worked hard to get the house fire and the spot fires under control and prevent them from spreading to other homes.
|The aid car was scorched and the windows blew out on the ladder truck
Photo courtesy Everett Fire
Two Everett fire apparatus were damaged from radiant heat of the fire, a ladder truck, which had the windows blown out from the heat, and an aid unit. Both apparatus have burns and melted components. One Everett firefighter received minor burns to hand while moving the aid car to prevent further damage.
For safety purposes, Snohomish PUD turned off the power to 1000 customers for an hour until the fire was under control.
There are also railroad tracks along W Marine View Dr. with rail cars stopped in the vicinity. Firefighters were in communication with BNSF to ensure there were no safety concerns.
The cause is under investigation.
0 comments:
Post a Comment