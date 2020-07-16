Officer involved shooting near Shorewood Thursday morning

The suspect's knife is an 8 inch chef style knife.

Photo courtesy KCSO













At 6:02am, Shoreline Police arrived and spoke with a 62 year old male who had been stabbed twice. The victim reported that he had been out on a walk with his dog. As he approached his home, the victim noticed an unknown suspect following him. Just as the victim turned to walk up his driveway, the suspect stabbed the victim once in the back and once in the front. The suspect then stabbed the dog and fled on foot.



A short time later, at 6:22am, a second caller reported to 911 that a man, described as wearing the same clothing as the suspect in the first stabbing, had attempted to stab him, but he was able to fight him off.



A K9 team began tracking for the suspect. At 6:37am, two detectives located the suspect, still armed with the knife, near N 175th and Linden Ave N.





An altercation occurred between the detectives and the suspect, and ultimately the suspect was shot by detectives. The detectives immediately began life saving efforts on the suspect, to include CPR.





Shoreline Fire arrived on scene and medics continued life saving measures but the suspect died at the scene.



Both the 62 year old male, who was transported to Harborview, and the dog, who is at a local veterinary clinic, are in stable condition.





Seattle Police Department’s FIT (Force Investigation Team) is conducting the officer involved shooting investigation per I-940. The King County Sheriff’s Office has identified two civilian observers, per I-940 requirements, who will act as independent observers.



Both King County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have been placed on administrative leave which is standard for officer involved shootings.













Thursday morning, July 16, 2020 at 6am, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the 500 block of N 175 St, Shoreline.