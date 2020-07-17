Order ahead for the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market Sunday

Friday, July 17, 2020


Here are some of the items you can pre-order from Doll House Baked Goods. Note the pre-order cutoff of Friday, July 17th, at MIDNIGHT.

Friendly reminders for LFP Farmers Market (Sunday 10am - 2pm by LFP City Hall, parking lot intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE).





