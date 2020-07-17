Order ahead for the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market Sunday
Friday, July 17, 2020
Here are some of the items you can pre-order from Doll House Baked Goods. Note the pre-order cutoff of Friday, July 17th, at MIDNIGHT.
Friendly reminders for LFP Farmers Market (Sunday 10am - 2pm by LFP City Hall, parking lot intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE).
- When possible, please send just *ONE person per household.* (The more people you bring, the more others have to wait to enter 'til you leave.)
- Plan list ahead.
- Pre-order if you can, from Doll House and other vendors
