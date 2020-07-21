Oral citizen comments will be taken at July 23, 2020 LFP City Council Meeting

Lyons Creek

Photo by Carl Dinse

From the City of Lake Forest Park





Written Citizen Comments are no longer accepted. Written comments are accepted for public hearings.

Oral citizen comments will also be taken at Oral citizen comments will also be taken at

Planning Commission,

Council Budget and Finance Committee,

Tree Board, and

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meetings that are held after July 23, 2020.



See the



See the Virtual Meetings during COVID-19 webpage for full details about how to participate in remote City Council meetings. Click here to access the agenda for the July 23, 2020 City Council Regular Meeting.













As we move forward with virtual public meetings for the near future, the remote meeting process continues to be fine-tuned.We are pleased to announce that, beginning with the July 23 Regular Council meeting, meeting attendees will be able to provide oral comments during both Citizen Comments and the public hearing scheduled on that agenda.