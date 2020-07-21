David Wilson announces retirement from Shoreline School Board

David Wilson, School Board Director for Director District 3 and current Vice President of the Board, announced that he is resigning his position, effective September 12, 2020.

He shared a speech at Monday night’s board meeting which can be found below. Director Wilson was sworn onto the Board on November 30, 2005.

This board focused on working with our community to build new educational facilities. This would not have happened without the dedication to detail that was constantly on display.









My final thought as I leave this Board is one that has never been more important



Democracy is not a spectator sport. Get Involved. Please Vote!!!







We look forward to celebrating what the next Board will bring to the district. It is made up of individuals, like previous boards, that have a mission that wants to make the Shoreline School District better and we need to support them

Always give the time necessary to explain a board decision.

During my tenure Shoreline offered Half-Day Kindergarten for all students who were of the proper age. However, if you had the resources and was willing to pay the extra amount your child could attend All-Day Kindergarten. Guess which demographic could not afford to send their student to All-Day Kindergarten? guess which students needed it the most? It did not take long to figure out how unfair this was. Our Board gathered the required resources through budgeting and voted to offer All-Day Kindergarten 2 years before the state offered it to Shoreline. I believe that if you asked the board members of that time, this would have been what they were most proud of.

I worked with different configurations of our boards to oversee the construction of 6 new schools during my 15 year tenure. Shorewood High School, Shorecrest High School, Parkwood Elementary, Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center, Kellogg Middle School and Einstein Middle School.

The most important thing about these 6 buildings is that they are your buildings, paid for with Levy dollars that you approved. Never forget that you live in a community that prides itself on P - 12 Education. Never lower the bar of expectation.

One of the new schools was the Early Learning Center. The naming of this school became the personal quest of an amazing young women Sara Haycox and we were smart enough to listen. Through her efforts the new pre-school was renamed the Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center. Pratt was a leading Civil Rights leader in his time who moved to Shoreline and was killed on his doorstep in 1969. His actions and leadership could easily be considered a precursor to what is happening in the streets of Seattle at this time.

One of the things I am very proud of is the establishment of the District's Equity and Family Engagement Department. In 2014 the district began a deep examination of equity in our district leading to the establishment of the department. Dr. Tanisha Brandon-Felder was hired as our first Director of Equity and Family engagement in 2015 and hit the ground running. In 2017 the Shoreline School Board, with the guidance of Dr. Brandon-Felder introduced and passed a race and equity policy. The leadership that she has demonstrated throughout the Shoreline school district has been incredible. Rarely in my 15 years, have I seen an individual make such an impact in such a short space of time. Thank you Dr. Brandon-Felder.

I would like to end this evening by thanking all the board members I have enjoyed working with each of you and I hope that the feeling was mutual. I think we all can say that good boards take time to learn how to work together. Given that time great things can happen.