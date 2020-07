Brian Elder

PULLMAN, Wash. – Brian Elder was awarded $48,680 from the Distinguished Regents Scholarship fund and $2,000 from the Ralph and Gladys Lowry Scholarship endowment at Washington State University.He is one of only 10 seniors in the state to receive the Distinguished Regents award, which covers four years of tuition and fees.He is the son of Nancy Elder and Edward Elder of Shoreline and a Shorewood graduate.