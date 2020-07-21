Mountlake Terrace man dies in Lake Ballinger
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
|Ismael Mazariegos Barreda
Photo from his GoFundMe page
Rescue crews were unable to locate him. Divers were called in and on Monday, they recovered his body.
A GoFundMe page has been set up.
Ismael and his family are from Siguatepeque Comayagua in Honduras and they would like to send his body back to his hometown where he may be buried with his family members.
The family is shocked and saddened by his loss and is unfortunately not financially prepared for the costs as Ismael's death was unexpected. We are raising money in order to cover the cost of the funeral expenses and the body repatriation of Ismael to Honduras.He leaves behind an 11 year old son, who was with him at the lake.
Lake Ballinger is located in Mountlake Terrace, adjacent to the Nile Golf and Country Club and is visible from Shoreline and 205th.
