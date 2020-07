Pop-up drive-in movie tickets now on sale

Presented by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council

The Right Ingredients | 2m 47s

Doubts | 5m 28s

Violin Tsunami | 5m 40s

Quarters | 3m

HALO | 7m 30s

(I Wanna Meet) Bill Nye | 5m 19s

Cuddle | 7m 50s

Dinosaurs in the Hood | 3m 47s

Lactose Intolerant | 6m 23s

Andy at Night | 7m 6s

Period. | 14m 50s

Black Champagne | 5m 24s

Brothers | 5m 49s

Jello Underground | 9m 44s

72 | 4m 4s

Location: Shorewood High School Main Parking Lot 17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline 98133 (Entrance off 175th St)In our final Pop-Up Drive-In night we'll be screening local short films from past Shoreline Short Short Film Festival seasons, as well as some new projects.Film Line-Up!We will be projecting movies onto a large screen, and an FM radio station will be created so that film-goers can tune in on their car radios.Social distancing - The cars will be spaced apart appropriately to ensure the safety of all who attend. If you do need to get out of your car to use the restroom, we ask that you stay at least 6 feet between yourself and others, even when you wear a face covering. Masks are required when you are outside of your car at all times.More info HERE