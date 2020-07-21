Pop-up drive-in movie tickets now on sale
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Presented by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts CouncilThe Pop-Up Drive-In Series at Shorewood High School
Enjoy safe social distancing this summer with our film series, from local short film talent, to old classics. All in the safety of your car.
Tickets now on sale: $25 per car.
- Drive-in arrival: 8pm
- Drive-in arrival closes: 9pm sharp
- Films start playing: 9.15pm - 10.45pm (no intermission)
Location: Shorewood High School Main Parking Lot
17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline 98133 (Entrance off 175th St)
In our final Pop-Up Drive-In night we'll be screening local short films from past Shoreline Short Short Film Festival seasons, as well as some new projects.
These films are unrated and some contain mature content. Parental discretion is advised.
Film Line-Up!
We will be projecting movies onto a large screen, and an FM radio station will be created so that film-goers can tune in on their car radios.
Social distancing - The cars will be spaced apart appropriately to ensure the safety of all who attend. If you do need to get out of your car to use the restroom, we ask that you stay at least 6 feet between yourself and others, even when you wear a face covering. Masks are required when you are outside of your car at all times.
More info HERE
- The Right Ingredients | 2m 47s
- Doubts | 5m 28s
- Violin Tsunami | 5m 40s
- Quarters | 3m
- HALO | 7m 30s
- (I Wanna Meet) Bill Nye | 5m 19s
- Cuddle | 7m 50s
- Dinosaurs in the Hood | 3m 47s
- Lactose Intolerant | 6m 23s
- Andy at Night | 7m 6s
- Period. | 14m 50s
- Black Champagne | 5m 24s
- Brothers | 5m 49s
- Jello Underground | 9m 44s
- 72 | 4m 4s
Thank you to our superhero sponsors! City of Shoreline Parks and Rec, Port of Seattle, Shoreline Film Office, Jack Malek Real Estate, Shoreline Public Schools, and the Gloria Bryce Endowment Fund!
And thank you to all of our donors and members for helping make events like these possible in our community!
More info HERE
