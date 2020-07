Call City Hall to schedule a pick up and the quantity you are requesting at 206-368-5440.



Appointments to pick up masks can be made Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 12:00noon.









Where: Lake Forest Park City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

As part of the State’s effort to ensure everyone has access to face coverings, the City of Lake Forest Park has received more masks for distribution.The City is now offering pick-up by appointment distribution for Lake Forest Park residents at City Hall.