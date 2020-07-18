Case updates July 17, 2020; path to runaway growth

Washington state





Transmission rates show accelerated spread of the virus across most of Washington, with Yakima as the one bright spot where the community is making progress on slowing the spread.









cases 3,555,877 including 72,045 new cases

deaths 137,864 including 926 new deaths Washington state

cases 45,067 - 763 new cases

hospitalizations 4,984 - 40 new

deaths 1,434 - 7 new King county

cases 12,807 - 215 new

hospitalizations 1,790 - 40 new

deaths 624 - 3 new Shoreline

cases 434 - 4 new

hospitalizations 93 - 0 new

deaths 57 - 0 new Lake Forest Park

cases 45 - 0 new

hospitalizations 4 - 0 new

deaths 1 - 0 new



A lot of attention has been put on the increased rates of infection among 20-29 year olds but that is starting to spread into all age groups, including children and teens. Read the report here

COVID-19 is on a path to runaway growth in Washington state. Friday DOH released the latest statewide situation report, which highlights alarming trends in transmission and hospitalization data.