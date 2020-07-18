Case updates July 17, 2020; path to runaway growth

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Washington state

COVID-19 is on a path to runaway growth in Washington state. Friday DOH released the latest statewide situation report, which highlights alarming trends in transmission and hospitalization data. 

Transmission rates show accelerated spread of the virus across most of Washington, with Yakima as the one bright spot where the community is making progress on slowing the spread. 

A lot of attention has been put on the increased rates of infection among 20-29 year olds but that is starting to spread into all age groups, including children and teens. Read the report here.

Case updates July 17, 2020

United States
  • cases 3,555,877 including 72,045 new cases
  • deaths 137,864 including 926 new deaths
Washington state
  • cases 45,067 - 763 new cases
  • hospitalizations 4,984 - 40 new
  • deaths 1,434 - 7 new
King county
  • cases 12,807 - 215 new
  • hospitalizations 1,790 - 40 new
  • deaths 624 - 3 new
Shoreline
  • cases 434 - 4 new
  • hospitalizations 93 - 0 new
  • deaths 57 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
  • cases 45 - 0 new
  • hospitalizations 4 - 0 new
  • deaths 1 - 0 new


Posted by DKH at 4:22 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  