Case updates July 17, 2020; path to runaway growth
Saturday, July 18, 2020
|Washington state
COVID-19 is on a path to runaway growth in Washington state. Friday DOH released the latest statewide situation report, which highlights alarming trends in transmission and hospitalization data.
Transmission rates show accelerated spread of the virus across most of Washington, with Yakima as the one bright spot where the community is making progress on slowing the spread.
A lot of attention has been put on the increased rates of infection among 20-29 year olds but that is starting to spread into all age groups, including children and teens. Read the report here.
Case updates July 17, 2020
United States
Case updates July 17, 2020
United States
- cases 3,555,877 including 72,045 new cases
- deaths 137,864 including 926 new deaths
Washington state
- cases 45,067 - 763 new cases
- hospitalizations 4,984 - 40 new
- deaths 1,434 - 7 new
King county
- cases 12,807 - 215 new
- hospitalizations 1,790 - 40 new
- deaths 624 - 3 new
Shoreline
- cases 434 - 4 new
- hospitalizations 93 - 0 new
- deaths 57 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- cases 45 - 0 new
- hospitalizations 4 - 0 new
- deaths 1 - 0 new
