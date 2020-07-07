Goodwill reopens under COVID-19 restrictions

Goodwill reopened July 3, 2020

Fifth Grade teacher Caroline Phillips counts on the Goodwill for paperbacks to restock her classroom library at Olympic Hills Elementary.

Maximum number of people in the Shoreline store at any one time is 205. Monday's final hour tipped the scale at 200 occupants.

Check out line kept cashiers busy, especially since the Goodwill is closing early, at 5pm

The Seattle Goodwill Industries implemented a rolling start for the opening of North end Goodwill stores, beginning with Lynnwood, then Edmonds and finally Friday, July 3rd opening the Shoreline store.Reduced hours are daily from 10am to 5pm.For all of you who have been cleaning out closets, the drive-up drop-offs begin at 9am and end at 3pm but the drop-off line closes at 2:30pm.Senior discounts are now the first Wednesday of the month only. No returns are allowed at present.They began requiring masks on customers on their opening day, as well as limiting the number of people in the store.The Goodwill is a non-profit organization organized in 1923 . It provides education and free training as well as operating retail outlet stores. You may also shop the Goodwill online.