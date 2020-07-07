AG Ferguson wins refunds for victims of COVID-19 “vaccine” scam
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced June 22, 2020 that, as a result of his lawsuit, the maker of a so-called COVID-19 “vaccine” will repay his victims and is permanently barred from marketing vaccines without testing and evidence.
The legally binding agreement comes just over a week after Ferguson filed a lawsuit and nearly two months after he sent Stine a “cease and desist” letter to stop marketing the “vaccine.”
Click here to read the full story
