Flowers in Richmond Beach
Monday, July 13, 2020
Photos by Lee Lageschulte in Richmond Beach
These tiny yellow flowers (will someone identify please?) are perfect companions for the rocks, spreading around them to fill in the empty spaces.
Lee Lageschulte walks almost every day, if not every day.
One of her favorite haunts is Richmond Beach with its beautiful flowers and stunning views of Puget Sound.
|Crocosmia
Now that I know what these red flowers are, I see them everywhere. Favorites of hummingbirds and bees, they practically glow in the sunshine.
|Roses
These roses are a beautiful and unusual color.
With all the time at home, yards are beautifully groomed and the landscaping is gorgeous and there's hardly a weed in sight.
0 comments:
Post a Comment