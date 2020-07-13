Flowers in Richmond Beach

Crocosmia

Roses









These tiny yellow flowers (will someone identify please?) are perfect companions for the rocks, spreading around them to fill in the empty spaces.Lee Lageschulte walks almost every day, if not every day.One of her favorite haunts is Richmond Beach with its beautiful flowers and stunning views of Puget Sound.Now that I know what these red flowers are, I see them everywhere. Favorites of hummingbirds and bees, they practically glow in the sunshine.These roses are a beautiful and unusual color.With all the time at home, yards are beautifully groomed and the landscaping is gorgeous and there's hardly a weed in sight.