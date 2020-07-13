195th pedestrian bridge closed for Lynnwood Link work
Monday, July 13, 2020
|West side of the bridge
Photo by Diane Hettrick
As planned, the 195th pedestrian bridge over I-5 has been closed while Sound Transit contractors work on the east side of the freeway.
|East side of the bridge
Photo by Carl Dinse
It will be closed for approximately six weeks while Sound Transit contractors install underground utilities on the east side of the pedestrian bridge, and build the abutment for the future light rail underneath the bridge.
The bridge has become very popular for walkers and bicyclists since the 195th Trail was completed from 5th NE to the Interurban Trail by Echo Lake.
