195th pedestrian bridge closed for Lynnwood Link work

West side of the bridge

Photo by Diane Hettrick

East side of the bridge

Photo by Carl Dinse

It will be closed for approximately six weeks while Sound Transit contractors install underground utilities on the east side of the pedestrian bridge, and build the abutment for the future light rail underneath the bridge.





The bridge has become very popular for walkers and bicyclists since the 195th Trail was completed from 5th NE to the Interurban Trail by Echo Lake.













