Shoreline man rescued after two days in an Edmonds ravine

Edmonds police officers Dietrich Borst, Kristian Gonzalez, Lou Daniels and Trevor Mitzui cut through thick vegetation to rescue a 57-year-old Shoreline man stuck for two days. Photo courtesy Edmonds Police Department









Around 11:30pm Sunday, July 12, 2020 Edmonds police officers responded to a citizen report of someone calling for help in the woods east of Marina Beach Off-leash Park

After searching for an extended time and cutting through dense vegetation on a steep hillside, officers located a man who had slid down the hillside and became injured and stuck in the heavy stickers and brush.The man had been trapped for two days before officers and South County Fire were able to help free him. The 57 year old Shoreline man was transported to Swedish Hospital for treatment for hypothermia.The Shoreline man was not named.