Case updates June 30, 2020; small business assistance program
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
|SHORELINE
Race is missing for 95 records, sex is missing for 5
King County is now accepting applications for small business grant awards.
The application opened on Friday, June 26 and runs through Friday, July 10.
Businesses that receive awards will be reimbursed for up to $5,000 in expenses such as rent, utility payments, or payroll.
Visit the Small Business Assistance Program webpage to learn more about the program.
Case updates June 30, 2020
United States
- cases 2,581,229 including 35,664 new cases in 24 hours
- deaths 126,739 including 370 new deaths in 24 hours
Washington state
- cases 32,824 including 571 new
- hospitalizations 4,361 - 38 new
- deaths 1,332 - 12 new
King county
- cases 10,196 - 127 new in 24 hours
- hospitalizations 1,589 - 2 new
- deaths 586 - 0 new in 24 hours
Shoreline
- cases 391 - 1 new case in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 88
- deaths 55
Lake Forest Park - no change to numbers in previous 24 hours
- cases 38
- hospitalizations 2
- death 0
0 comments:
Post a Comment