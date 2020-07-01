North King County Mobility Coalition to survey the community to discover unmet mobility needs













The project, known as the North King County Gaps Analysis, will draw on several sources to inform the report.





One element is a community survey, which has been distributed to many of our partners in the northern region.





You are encouraged to distribute the survey if you serve people located in the cities of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell, Woodinville and Seattle north of the ship canal.









Here is the link to the survey, available in English and Spanish.

Let us know if you would like to request that this survey be translated into a language besides English or Spanish, or if you need other accessibility accommodations for completing this survey.



If you are affiliated with an organization and wish to get templates to post on social media, or if you have additional questions or concerns please contact Maggie Harger at



The North King County Mobility Coalition meets bi-monthly on the 4th Thursday from 10:30am-12:00pm. For more information or to join these meetings please reach out to Maggie Harger at mharger@hopelink.org or 425-943-6730. We will utilize this coalition to develop projects based on the results of this survey.












