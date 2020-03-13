WeatherWatcher: Snowflakes in the forecast, then cold and sunny

Spring like snow from the past in Shoreline.

Photo by Carl Dinse





For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com









We have some snowflakes in the forecast, but no need to panic about this one. We have a weather pattern set up, that if it happened in December or January it would give us a good blast of below freezing high temperatures and a light 2-4 inches of snow. However, this is coming during the middle of March, and the sun is much stronger now.We have the storm system moving in overnight into Friday morning. It will bring some rain, and there might be a short period of time mid Friday morning where some snow or other wintery mix could join the rain for an hour or two. Rain at times is expected during the afternoon hours and into the evening Friday.Friday night the cold air starts to surge south, changing the lingering rain showers into snow showers. At this point though, most of the moisture will be south of Shoreline, so no accumulations are expected here. Temperatures will drop into the low 30's.Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy, but there may be some rain or snow showers in the morning hours. There could be breezy or gusty northerly winds during Saturday afternoon as well. High temperatures are expected to be right around 40°F.Saturday night skies start to clear and temperatures drop to the mid to upper 20's. Sunday and beyond we are expecting clear nights and sunny days, with temperatures slowly moderating. Lows will average in the low to mid 30's with high temperatures around the low-mid 40's to the start of next week. High temperatures are expected to be making it to the mid and upper 50's late next week.