Jobs at WSDOT
Friday, March 13, 2020
Open positions at the Shoreline WSDOT
Special Projects Supervisor - Transportation Engineer 3
Closes 4/2/2020 11:59pm
Supervise the Special Projects operations and design group, which investigates safety and operational concerns on State Highways. This position is responsible for the introductory communication, coordination steps and meetings with support staff
Job description and application: Special Projects Supervisor - Transportation Engineer 3
Construction Communications Specialist (CC4)
Closing 3/25/2020 11:59pm
Create, lead, direct and control extensive media and public outreach campaigns as well as strategically respond to media inquiries with minimal supervision.
Job description and application: Construction Communications Specialist - CC4
Property and Acquisition Specialist 3 In-Training
Resume review March 20. Open until filled.
Assist in negotiating acquisitions needed for highway construction from commercial, residential, agricultural, and industrial parcels. The PAS 2 or 3 acts as the lead agency representative to property owners and the public, coordinating the flow of information and activities between owners and staff from other disciplines for each assignment.
Job description and application: apply: PAS 3 In-Training
Property Management Agent - Property and Acquisition Specialist 3
Closing 3/26/2020 11:59pm
Job description and application: apply: PAS 3 In-Training
Property Management Agent - Property and Acquisition Specialist 3
Closing 3/26/2020 11:59pm
Work independently to provide property management services to internal and external clients, which includes maintaining, leasing, inspecting, marketing and disposing of WSDOT owned properties. The agent is further expected to be able to research and interpret public records to locate property information and maps as needed in order to answer internal and external questions regarding property ownership interests, property boundaries, encumbrances, damage claims and possible encroachment issues. This position is also responsible to identify any problems and determine solutions.
Job description and application: Property Management Agent - PAS 3
Work Zone Traffic Engineer - Transportation Engineer 3
Continuous. First review March 30
Provide guidance, support, and expertise related to work zone traffic control design and strategies on WSDOT's Design-Bid-Build and Design-Build projects
Job description and application Work Zone Traffic Engineer
Job description and application: Property Management Agent - PAS 3
Work Zone Traffic Engineer - Transportation Engineer 3
Continuous. First review March 30
Provide guidance, support, and expertise related to work zone traffic control design and strategies on WSDOT's Design-Bid-Build and Design-Build projects
Job description and application Work Zone Traffic Engineer
0 comments:
Post a Comment