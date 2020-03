Jobs at WSDOT

Open positions at the Shoreline WSDOT









Job description and application: apply:



Property Management Agent - Property and Acquisition Specialist 3

Closing 3/26/2020 11:59pm Assist in negotiating acquisitions needed for highway construction from commercial, residential, agricultural, and industrial parcels. The PAS 2 or 3 acts as the lead agency representative to property owners and the public, coordinating the flow of information and activities between owners and staff from other disciplines for each assignment.Job description and application: apply: PAS 3 In-Training Closing 3/26/2020 11:59pm









Job description and application:



Work Zone Traffic Engineer - Transportation Engineer 3

Continuous. First review March 30



Provide guidance, support, and expertise related to work zone traffic control design and strategies on WSDOT's Design-Bid-Build and Design-Build projects



Job description and application



Closes 4/2/2020 11:59pmSupervise the Special Projects operations and design group, which investigates safety and operational concerns on State Highways. This position is responsible for the introductory communication, coordination steps and meetings with support staffJob description and application: Special Projects Supervisor - Transportation Engineer 3 Closing 3/25/2020 11:59pmCreate, lead, direct and control extensive media and public outreach campaigns as well as strategically respond to media inquiries with minimal supervision.Job description and application: Construction Communications Specialist - CC4 Resume review March 20. Open until filled.