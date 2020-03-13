Cancelled: Hero's Cafe

Friday, March 13, 2020

Hero's Cafe cancelled
Photo by Jerry Pickard
Due to the current global pandemic-coronavirus, we must cancel the March Hero's Cafe gather and the way things currently look, we may not be able to meet in April as well. 

Your health and wellness is paramount to the team If we meet in May, it might be in our new, spacious location.

At our February gathering, Ms Vivian Olsen told spoke about her event that was being planned for over Memorial Day.

She has decided it is prudent to cancel the event in Edmonds over the Memorial Day Weekend due to social distancing recommendations relating to the coronavirus. 




