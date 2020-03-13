Cancelled: Hero's Cafe
Friday, March 13, 2020
|Hero's Cafe cancelled
Photo by Jerry Pickard
Your health and wellness is paramount to the team If we meet in May, it might be in our new, spacious location.
At our February gathering, Ms Vivian Olsen told spoke about her event that was being planned for over Memorial Day.
She has decided it is prudent to cancel the event in Edmonds over the Memorial Day Weekend due to social distancing recommendations relating to the coronavirus.
0 comments:
Post a Comment