Election count as of March 12

Friday, March 13, 2020

These are the votes for the candidates as of March 12, 2020 6:07pm.

There are still ballots on hand to be counted: 227,049

The next count will be released on Friday.



CandidateVotes% of total votes
Donald J. Trump60398998.41
Joseph R. Biden49174936.87
Bernie Sanders46476734.85
Elizabeth Warren13479610.11
Michael Bloomberg1174808.81
Pete Buttigieg613694.6
Amy Klobuchar322782.42
Tulsi Gabbard112870.85
Write-in - Republican97461.59
Uncommitted Delegates57940.43
Andrew Yang57010.43
Tom Steyer32830.25
Michael Bennet17940.13
Write-in - Democrat13080.1
Cory Booker11980.09
John Delaney5180.04
Deval Patrick4580.03





