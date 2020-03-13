Election count as of March 12
Friday, March 13, 2020
There are still ballots on hand to be counted: 227,049
The next count will be released on Friday.
|Candidate
|Votes
|% of total votes
|Donald J. Trump
|603989
|98.41
|Joseph R. Biden
|491749
|36.87
|Bernie Sanders
|464767
|34.85
|Elizabeth Warren
|134796
|10.11
|Michael Bloomberg
|117480
|8.81
|Pete Buttigieg
|61369
|4.6
|Amy Klobuchar
|32278
|2.42
|Tulsi Gabbard
|11287
|0.85
|Write-in - Republican
|9746
|1.59
|Uncommitted Delegates
|5794
|0.43
|Andrew Yang
|5701
|0.43
|Tom Steyer
|3283
|0.25
|Michael Bennet
|1794
|0.13
|Write-in - Democrat
|1308
|0.1
|Cory Booker
|1198
|0.09
|John Delaney
|518
|0.04
|Deval Patrick
|458
|0.03
