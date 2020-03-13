News from Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center

We would like to thank everyone for their compliance and support this week during our closure period.





In reviewing the needs of our senior population, we recognize that essential services are very important to their welfare.



With this in mind, we will move forward with offering the following essential services beginning Monday, March 16th:



Bastyr Naturopathic Medical Services

Foot Care

Mental Health Counseling

Pre-scheduled appointments will be honored. Anyone needing to schedule an appointment for one of these services, may call the center, Monday - Friday between the hours of 8:30am - 12 noon. Please do NOT drop by as we are limiting admittance to the center to the pre-scheduled appointments.





The Community Dining Program will be managed as a 'to go' hot lunch service with two options available for meal service:



Pick-up the meal at our front entrance to the center or delivery; meals must be scheduled through the center by calling 206-365-1536; normal donation fees apply

In-house dining has been cancelled



This past week has taught us that each day we are susceptible to changes in our ability to provide these services. Please check our Facebook and in particular, our website at www.shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org for day to day information.





Shoreline-Lake Forest Park senior center will continue to adhere to all directives from King County Health Department, City of Shoreline Emergency Preparedness team, Sound Generations and the governor's office.



Emotions run high at this time and we encourage each of you to invest your energy and attention to either an existing hobby or a new interest, that you can engage in while remaining close to home.





This is not a time to allow fear to control your waking hours but find an activity that brings you pleasure where you can direct your attention and energy. Such things as reading, organizing family photos, writing down your memories.





We will update senior center information as our circumstances change. The best to each of you.



Warm regards,



Theresa LaCroix, Director

Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center











