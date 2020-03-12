Shoreline City Council meeting Monday, March 16

From the City of Shoreline

Discussion of Evaluating Undergrounding Overhead Utilities for a Variety of Capital Projects and Confirmation of Potential Undergrounding on All or a Portion of the 145th Street Corridor Improvement Project Between Aurora Avenue and Interstate-5

Discussion of Evaluating Undergrounding Overhead Utilities for a Variety of Capital Projects and Confirmation of Potential Undergrounding on All or a Portion of the 145th Street Corridor Improvement Project Between Aurora Avenue and Interstate-5

However, to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we are strongly encouraging the public to participate remotely using the following options available:The Council discussed the 2020 Docket, as recommended by the Planning Commission, on March 2, 2020. Tonight, Council is scheduled to adopt the Final 2020 Comprehensive Plan Docket. Prior to adoption of the Final 2020 Docket, Council may also consider and move proposed amendments to the Docket. Staff has provided amendatory motions in this staff report for Council’s use, if needed.