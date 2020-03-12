Shoreline City Council meeting Monday, March 16

Thursday, March 12, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE: The Shoreline City Council’s March 16, 2020 Regular Meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at Shoreline City Hall and is open for the public to attend. 

However, to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we are strongly encouraging the public to participate remotely using the following options available:

Agenda Highlights:

Action Item:

Adoption of the 2020 Comprehensive Plan Amendment Docket

The Council discussed the 2020 Docket, as recommended by the Planning Commission, on March 2, 2020. Tonight, Council is scheduled to adopt the Final 2020 Comprehensive Plan Docket. Prior to adoption of the Final 2020 Docket, Council may also consider and move proposed amendments to the Docket. Staff has provided amendatory motions in this staff report for Council’s use, if needed.

Study Item:
  • Discussion of Evaluating Undergrounding Overhead Utilities for a Variety of Capital Projects and Confirmation of Potential Undergrounding on All or a Portion of the 145th Street Corridor Improvement Project Between Aurora Avenue and Interstate-5
