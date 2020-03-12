Public Health case updates issued March 12, 2020

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Public Health - Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59 p.m. on 3/11/20
  • 270 confirmed cases (up 36 from yesterday)
  • 27 confirmed deaths (up 1 from yesterday)
  • The one death being reported today is in a man in his 80s. He died at EvergreenHealth on 3/11/20.
  • Of the 27 deaths reported, 22 are associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland.
Yesterday, orders were issued limiting gatherings. Regardless, residents will continue to need services.
  
Retail businesses and service operators such as grocery stores, drug stores, movie theaters, restaurants, and other retail establishments may and should stay open, as long as they follow guidance aimed at maximizing excellent hygiene, social distancing, and cleaning.

COVID-19 is spreading in King County, with hundreds of cases reported to date. They expect the case count to double every 5-7 days.

A key Public Health goal is to minimize the number of people who get seriously ill at the same time, so that those who are at risk for severe illness are able to get the care they need.

Public Health has many COVID-19 resources for the general public, the business community, workplaces and employers, travelers, healthcare professionals and links to information at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Washington state Department of Health. See our website.



