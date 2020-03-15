Shoreline Rotary cancels their breakfast meetings and feeds Shoreline Community College students instead

Victoria Stiles at Shoreline Rotary reports that the money originally budgeted for the March 11, 18, and 25 cancelled breakfast meetings was spent to feed hungry college students in Shoreline.

The board authorized the use of our normal breakfast expenditures to provide students living on campus at the Shoreline Community College with a “grab-and-go” breakfast, and some Starbucks coffee.

Andrew Thurman, and Bill and Judy MacCully were there to make sure the food got into the hands of hungry students, and a repeat is expected for next week and the following week.

In addition the Shoreline Rotary Board delivered $500 in food gift cards to the Family Advocate at Parkwood to help families who are struggling.The board will be looking for other opportunities to be people of action and help the local community.