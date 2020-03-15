Crest is still open for business

The Crest Theatre

Photo by Steven H. Robinson



Landmark Theatres, which owns the Crest Cinema in Ridgecrest, reports that they are not only doing extra cleaning, they are deliberately underselling to make it possible for social distancing.

Our staff is wiping down seats following each showtime and cleaning surfaces including kiosks, door handles, concession stands, bars and touchscreens multiple times per hour.

Additional cleaning regimens are being conducted routinely in restrooms.

We are also committed to taking care of our employees. We continue to provide them with up-to-the-moment guidance from public health officials and information so they can keep themselves and their families safe.

We are also suspending reserved seating to facilitate social distancing within auditoriums. We will be capping ticket sales for each showtime in each of our theatres’ auditoriums to an amount equal to 50% of the normal seating capacity.















