Social distancing at Scott's

Sunday, March 15, 2020

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Social distancing was not an issue at Scott's Bar and Grill this Saturday night.

Unlike normal Saturday nights, the popular restaurant located at 8115 Lake Ballinger Way across from Aurora Village had a lot of room for diners.

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Scott's like most restaurants, will prepare meals to go. They are served by DoorDash or you can pick them up yourself.

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

The bar at Scott's is still a popular place to sit and talk.





Posted by DKH at 4:04 AM

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  