Social distancing at Scott's
Sunday, March 15, 2020
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Social distancing was not an issue at Scott's Bar and Grill this Saturday night.
Unlike normal Saturday nights, the popular restaurant located at 8115 Lake Ballinger Way across from Aurora Village had a lot of room for diners.
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Scott's like most restaurants, will prepare meals to go. They are served by DoorDash or you can pick them up yourself.
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
The bar at Scott's is still a popular place to sit and talk.
