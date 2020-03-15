Book review by Aarene Storms: Wayward Son

Wayward Son by Rainbow Rowell (Simon Snow #2)

Simon Snow is still the worst Chosen One ever, and now he's the worst Chosen One with no magic who refuses to get off the couch. Baz is the vampire boyfriend who loves Simon and doesn't know how to help. Penelope is the other friend who doesn't know how to help.

And then, Agatha (the other-other friend) needs rescuing (again), so Simon (finally) gets off the couch and flexes his wings (yes, wings) and the whole gang heads out on an All-American Road Trip, where they meet up with were-skunks, dragon-mountains, Renn-Faire Vampires, and so much more.

Come for the plot, stay for the characters. The story started slowly, and if it weren't for my prior love of this author and these characters and this world, I'd have abandoned the book days ago. Happily, I didn't abandon it, because once they got the vampire into the convertible heading across Illinois, I wanted it to go on forever, with the little twists and turns that Rainbow Rowell writes so awesomely.

Blood (vampires, duh), cussing (in British and American), magic (of various types), fighting (with words, swords, and other implements of destruction), kissing, Thai food, SUVs, off-page sex, underage drinking, and other good stuff.

Highly recommended for ages 14 to adult, but read book #1 Carry On first if you want the whole thing to make sense.
 
Aarene Storms, youth services librarian
