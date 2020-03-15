Edible Book Festival goes virtual

Call for Culinary Creations for the Annual Edible Book Festival

A perfect place for book lovers to come together and create either edible things relating to books, or an edible book itself! Register your edible book online by April 3 using our form. Don’t forget to take a digital photo and upload it to the form.

There is no fee to register for general submissions, and we have added a professional/company category this year ($20 to register).

Our judges will rate over the weekend. We need YOUR vote for the People's Choice Awards - voting will open online from 8am Saturday, April 4th to 4pm, Sunday April 5th, 2020. We will announce the winners via a live stream Sunday, April 5 on Facebook (winners will be posted on this page immediately afterwards).2020 jurors include Bill the Chocolate Man, Susan Jones Davis, Julie Hiers, and Bobbie Ben