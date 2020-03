Edible Book Festival goes virtual

Call for Culinary Creations for the Annual Edible Book Festival

Submit your entries online by April 3

Do you have an idea for a mouthwatering manuscript? A succulent storybook? A “punny” take on a literary favorite? Then register your edible book on the Arts Council website by Friday, April 3rd and whip up something to tickle our tastebuds (and maybe our funny bones).





A perfect place for book lovers to come together and create either edible things relating to books, or an edible book itself! Register your edible book online by April 3 using our form. Don’t forget to take a digital photo and upload it to the form.

Our judges will rate over the weekend. We need YOUR vote for the People's Choice Awards - voting will open online from 8am Saturday, April 4th to 4pm, Sunday April 5th, 2020. We will announce the winners via a live stream Sunday, April 5 on Facebook (winners will be posted on this page immediately afterwards).



There is no fee to register for general submissions, and we have added a professional/company category this year ($20 to register).

2020 jurors include Bill the Chocolate Man, Susan Jones Davis, Julie Hiers, and Bobbie Ben







Our judges will rate over the weekend. We need YOUR vote for the People's Choice Awards - voting will open online from 8am Saturday, April 4th to 4pm, Sunday April 5th, 2020. We will announce the winners via a live stream Sunday, April 5 on Facebook (winners will be posted on this page immediately afterwards).2020 jurors include Bill the Chocolate Man, Susan Jones Davis, Julie Hiers, and Bobbie Ben

Creativity will prevail! The importance of keeping our community healthy is paramount, but we also want to continue to serve all of you by cultivating creativity and inspiring our community through the arts, so we are moving the Edible Book Festival to an online experience this year. Get your necessary social distancing in and exercise creativity in the home at the same time!Your creation should be inspired by a book, or a pun on a book title, and made out of edible ingredients—sweet or savory. It may look like a book, tablet, or scroll...or be completely unique. Check out www.pinterest.com for inspiration. It’s free to participate and you’ll be eligible to win fabulous prizes from Third Place Books!Adults, youth, and professional categories. Youth entries are highly encouraged, especially during this long school break. Kids get crafty - Join us and create some Edible Books! Yes, that's right... a book you can eat!