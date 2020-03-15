Wonderland suspends in-person activities but continues telehealth

Sunday, March 15, 2020

In alignment with Governor Inslee’s school closures and other emergency measures, effective Monday, March 16, 2020 we are suspending all in-person appointments, therapy visits, and meetings with families until further notice. (see statement)

We are committed to meeting your child’s and family’s needs during this stressful time and feel very fortunate to have a telehealth platform and capabilities that allow us to do that.

Teletherapy sessions provide an excellent way to maintain routines and normalcy and get continued support from your provider team while ensuring the health and safety of all during this ever-changing time filled with uncertainty.

Wonderland remains steadfast in our vision and commitment to providing ongoing supports and services for children and families, even when we can’t be in your home. Check our website for more information and updates.

Wonderland Child and Family Services is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and early-intervention agency headquartered in Shoreline's Richmond Beach Neighborhood.



