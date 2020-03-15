Presidential primary results as of Mar 14, 2020
Sunday, March 15, 2020
Presidential Primary
Election results as of March 14, 2020 at 4:25pm.
Estimated ballots on hand to be counted: 105,858
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|% of total party votes
|Joseph R. Biden
|548041
|37.73
|Bernie Sanders
|518884
|35.72
|Elizabeth Warren
|138311
|9.52
|Michael Bloomberg
|119220
|8.21
|Pete Buttigieg
|62031
|4.27
|Amy Klobuchar
|32631
|2.25
|Tulsi Gabbard
|12391
|0.85
|Uncommitted Delegates
|6151
|0.42
|Andrew Yang
|6044
|0.42
|Tom Steyer
|3359
|0.23
|Michael Bennet
|1905
|0.13
|Write-in
|1410
|0.1
|Cory Booker
|1253
|0.09
|John Delaney
|548
|0.04
|Deval Patrick
|484
|0.03
|Donald J. Trump
|R
|657120
|98.37
|Write-in
|R
|10899
|1.63
