Presidential primary results as of Mar 14, 2020

Sunday, March 15, 2020


Presidential Primary

Election results as of March 14, 2020 at 4:25pm.

Estimated ballots on hand to be counted: 105,858
CandidatePartyVotes% of total party votes
Joseph R. Biden 54804137.73
Bernie Sanders 51888435.72
Elizabeth Warren 1383119.52
Michael Bloomberg 1192208.21
Pete Buttigieg 620314.27
Amy Klobuchar 326312.25
Tulsi Gabbard 123910.85
Uncommitted Delegates 61510.42
Andrew Yang 60440.42
Tom Steyer 33590.23
Michael Bennet 19050.13
Write-in 14100.1
Cory Booker 12530.09
John Delaney 5480.04
Deval Patrick 4840.03
Donald J. TrumpR65712098.37
Write-inR108991.63



