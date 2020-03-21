Shoreline Community College reports the first case of COVID-19 on campus
Saturday, March 21, 2020
The student is now in isolation at home and is recovering, and the affected instructor and classmates are also self-quarantining as a precaution.
The College is actively following guidance from Public Health – Seattle and King County.
Although remote classes have been in place since March 10 and all campus operations shifted online as of March 16, a handful of buildings have continued to be in use for limited specialized courses.
Those buildings have been receiving heightened cleaning with social distancing measures in place. The building that houses the nursing program was deep cleaned yesterday when the College was notified about the case, out of an abundance of caution.
“We are working with the affected student to make sure the individual has what they need to recover, and we are focused on keeping the rest of our campus community safe,” said President Cheryl Roberts.
“This is understandably a stressful time for all of our students and their families as we navigate the COVID-19 public health emergency. Right now, we continue to keep the campus operating remotely to minimize any person-to-person spread of the virus.”
The College continues to monitor the situation closely and is acting according to the latest and best information provided by Public Health.
Shoreline students or employees who think they may have had exposure to the COVID-19 virus or are feeling any symptoms are encouraged to self-isolate, fill out the College’s exposure report form, and contact a health care provider by phone or email for further guidance.
